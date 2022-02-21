Scorpio to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac signs who love to dominate

That toxic boss at a workplace or that senior who has just got promoted, do they like to dominate everyone around them? Your answer most probably would be a yes. We all have came across someone who likes to dominate people around them and they get satisfaction from it.

If you wonder what makes them so, astrology might have a role to play in it.

Here’s a list of zodiac signs who love to dominate, according to astrology.

Scorpio

Scorpios get a sadistic pleasure when people around them feel dominated by them. They want to show their power and make sure that everyone sees them as a boss. They crave for superiority and once they have achieved it, it’s a whole power showdown for them.

Cancer

Cancers, too, like to dominate others. It is mostly because it takes years for them to reach a powerful position and once, they do, it gets overwhelming for them, hence, they end up dominating people.

Taurus

A Taurus is kind, however, all it takes for them to show their dominance is a sudden arrival of power. Taurus wants to make sure that they are taken seriously and in pursuit of this, they end up dominating people around them. However, if they will realise it, they will be the first person to come and apologise but it’s rare that they realise they have done something wrong by showing unnecessary dominance.

Aquarius

An Aquarius is also someone who likes to dominate people. It is not always with bad intentions but because they want things to be done smoothly under their leadership. As a result, they might end up leaving an impression where people assume they are proud and arrogant people who are full of dominance.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

