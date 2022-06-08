Scorpio to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac signs who suffer awkward silences as they can't do small talk

Some people are born with the gift of the gab, and for others it is an acquired skill. Nevertheless, we are all accustomed to equipping ourselves with some fun conversation starters when we are stepping into a new environment or meeting new people. But there are some Zodiac signs who prefer to suffer awkward silences as they just cannot bring themselves to indulge in small talk. Take a look at who they are-

Aries

As a great friend and wonderful colleague, Aries gets along with friends and co-workers like a house on fire. However, not all of their interactions are so effortless. There are some people who just don't gel well with this fire sign. And when they come face to face with emotional water signs, there is nothing but awkward silence. Aries often fails at sparking small talk with Cancer, Pisces or even Scorpio.

Virgo

A Capricorn is highly thorough about minute details in their work life they are also knowledgeable professionals who have a working knowledge of their industry. They can talk to you about the weather, books on the latest bestseller list or even the news in surrounding countries. However, the one thing they cannot do is small talk if you wish to engage in a conversation with this earth sign, then you must ask some direct questions to get any sort of response.

Aquarius

Breaking the ice with an Aquarius is an incredibly tough job because they do not like to indulge in idle chatter. You may call it a polite conversation but they consider it a waste of their time. Most Aquarius are very meticulous planners and carefully plan all of their free time so that they are pursuing hobbies that grow their professional skills.

Scorpio

Scorpios are observers and they can happily spend hours staring at people on the subway or their office, but they would never ‘waste time’ talking to people. In their opinion, they learn far more about people while watching them and listening to their conversations. However, such behaviour by a Scorpio can come across creepy and stalker-like.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

