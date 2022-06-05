Scorpio to Aries: 4 Zodiac signs who are dominating in life but submissive in bed

It has long been believed that the one who loves less in the relationship is the one who holds all the power over their partner. Perhaps this is why there is often a fight for control between the two partners in a relationship. But in some cases, a partner who is dominating in life, chooses to have little or no control over what happens in the bedroom. These star signs are the last ones you'd expect to hand over power to the partner in the bedroom. But they shall surprise you. Take a look at who they are-

Pisces

There are some star signs like Pisces who like to be dominating in every facet of life. This can infuriate their co-workers for they seek to micromanage minor aspects of their work day and can create major hurdles in the smooth functioning of a work project. But their partners will attest that they adore playing a submissive role in bed.

Scorpio

A Scorpio is an overthinker and they tend to get tired of bearing the heavy burden of being in charge all the time. Perhaps this is the reason why they like to kick back and let their spouse take the lead with foreplay. They love to experiment in bed, which is why they are happy to let their mate push the boundaries of lovemaking.

Gemini

Some Gemini seem to think that the only way to do something right is to do it themselves. This approach to life can exhaust them at times as they constantly wish to oversee everything that others do in their life. When it comes to intimacy, they hand over control so they can enjoy themselves, but they snap to dominate once playtime is over.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius has a wildly active imagination, which keeps them busy during moments of physical intimacy. Even though they like to stay in control and even dictate their partner’s decisions in life, they prefer to lose themselves in their fantasies while letting their partners take control during intimacy.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

