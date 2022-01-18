Scorpio to Aries: 4 Zodiac signs who are manipulative

We all know a person who is able to influence us with their words every time. They are smart, selfish and sly. They lure us into believing their words and once we have done this there is no going back. With this manipulative nature of theirs, such people, somehow, always manage to stay in the good books of people with power.

While we always wonder how can they be so manipulative, the answer might lie in the stars.

Here are 4 zodiac signs who are manipulative, according to astrology.

Scorpio

Scorpios can be extremely manipulative, at times. They can be big deceivers when it comes to their own benefits. However, this feeling often emerges out of revenge. However, Scorpios love to stay in the good books of their superiors and this is why they won’t mind manipulating or betraying their juniors or colleagues to make their way through.

Cancer

A Cancer is often manipulative when it comes to professional life. Cancers want things to go their way and in pursuit of this, they won’t hesitate in seeking help from manipulation. So, when around with Cancer, it is advisable that you stay alert and avoid getting manipulated by their sugar-coated words.

Sagittarius

A Sagittarius is manipulative, too. Just like Scorpios, Sagittarians too will mind manipulating someone for their own benefit. They can be evil and mean just to fulfil their purpose. While they are gentle enough to spare their loved ones, everybody else is always on their radar.

Aries

They are sweet-talkers. They can easily manipulate people by their sugar-coated sweet talks. They usually play mind games and will do anything to serve their purpose. They are clever when it comes to using people for their benefit by manipulating them and the people around them.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.