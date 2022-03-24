Scorpio to Aries: 4 Zodiac signs who hope to transform their romantic partners

People in love often realise that there is no cheat sheet to perfect relationships. But some star signs seek perfection in their lovers and consider people a work-in-progress. They believe that they can date someone and try to change them for the better by their ‘good influence’. Whether or not their romantic projects tend to succeed remains to be seen. So, take a look at who these zodiac signs are-

Aries

Aries usually have a very high opinion of themselves. Hence, they wish their lovers to aspire to be like them. Whether or not people wish to change, the ram would coerce them into believing that modifying your likes and dislikes or attitude is a part of being in love. This need not always be the case and you must not completely change yourself to please others.

Cancer

‘Why be you when you can be better’ seems to be the motto of this zodiac sign for they constantly try to improve people by giving them critical feedback. Perhaps it would be wiser to wait until people ask for your opinions before Cancerians thrust them with an abundance of advice!

Scorpio

Scorpions tend to isolate and dominate people when they are in a relationship. They seek to partner with sensitive souls and weaker personalities just so they can influence them greatly with their larger-than life persona. Being with a Scorpio would require you to stand your ground and stand by your beliefs because they would try to change you to better suit them.

Taurus

Taurus is probably the nicest of zodiac signs with an amicable nature. Yet, they seek romantic love of a dreamy variety. Though they often choose to date the ‘bad boys’ or people with a rough image, they hope to make them better people with nurturing care and affection. However selfless their attempts may be, they are not always well received.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Leo to Gemini: 4 Zodiac signs who are bad house guests