Scorpio to Aries: Women of 4 Zodiac signs who tend to be verbally abusive in a marriage

A recent high-profile case of Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard was all over the news. The allegations of domestic abuse that surfaced in the case compelled people to wonder whether women could in fact be verbally or emotionally abusive in relationships. In reality, in many marriages it is not only the husbands but wives who may be verbally and emotionally abusive. So, take a look at women of 4 Zodiac signs who tend to be verbally abusive in a marriage.

Aquarius

People fail to realize that physical abuse is not the only toxic trait that spouses may have. For instance, a spat with an Aquarius spouse may not result in bruises but your sense of self would be shaken for they use a barrage of words that pierce your very soul. This can be anything from untruths to leftover grudges and complaints from past fights.

Leo

Some zodiac signs are not adept at expressing their feelings in a healthy manner. Be it grief, anger at a work situation or stress that troubles a Leo, they tend to lash out at the nearest individual, who is often their spouse. This can cause irreparable damage to their marriage over time if the partner does not give sassy clapbacks and demand the Leo to calm down.

Aries

While Aries can be compassionate, their explosive temper makes them utter horrific words that they later cannot take back. Unlike physical violence, this does not leave visible scars but erodes the self-worth and dignity of an individual. This can be damaging to their partner long-term.

Scorpio

Scorpios take advantage of coercion and emotional abuse for they feel powerful when their spouse feels less self-sufficient and at times more dependent on his Scorpio wife. The partner must learn to spot such manipulative traits and leave the relationship before it gets more toxic.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

