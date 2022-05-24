Scorpio to Cancer: 4 Zodiac signs who confidently flaunt the same outfits several days in a row

There are people who feel as though they must always stay on top of their style game. And at the same time, there are others who easily evade the pressures of being fashion forward in their day-to-day lives. These star signs truly believe that clothes are merely the skins you put on to step outside of home. So, take a look at people ruled by these zodiac signs who will confidently flaunt the same outfits several days in a row.

Aquarius

This sign is woke and has a strong sense of self-worth that ensures no one can ever make them feel bullied or bad about themselves. Therefore, there do not fall prey to societal pressures of being well-dressed at all times. They would happily flaunt the same outfits several days in a row without thinking twice about making a style statement.

Cancer

A Cancer detests being unkempt and is usually very well groomed. Nevertheless, this is a moody water sign, and just like phases of the moon, this sign too experiences emotional highs and lows at an alarming frequency. Thus, when feeling low, they would go days on end sporting the same outfit without caring about how they appear to the world.

Sagittarius

A Sagittarius brings more than just a smart IQ to the table. They are generous souls, yet absentminded people who care more about being productive than being well groomed. You can often catch a Sagittarius with an untrimmed beard, or flaunting the same clothes they wore yesterday, simply because they don’t care enough to do it differently.

Libra

Libras are quite emotional people when it comes to air signs. They often take a fancy to certain things like a nice watch that was gifted by a loved one or even an outfit they adore. Then it becomes tough to prise the clothes off them for they shall wear them daily till they tire off them. Sentimental attachments are formed easily by such Librans.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

