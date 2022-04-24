Scorpio to Cancer: 5 Zodiac signs that have the highest sex drive

When it is about turning up the heat in the bed, blaming it all on the libido is just not the only way! Well, it seems like the alienation of stars also plays a major role for you and your partner to get it on. It is said that certain zodiac signs are hot and fiery and they make love that’s completely sizzling and unforgettable. Cosmic affair is more than just telling us about personalities. Astrology can affect your sex life too, either making you and your partner crave for more or leaving you dissatisfied. Read on to know about those 5 zodiac signs that have the highest sex drive and to know with whom you can enjoy the most pleasure!

1. Scorpio

Sexy Scorpios are prominent for their dirtiest mind and their longing need for adventure and intimacy. They are the filthiest when it comes to making love. Being the kings in the bed, they are never afraid to take initiative and are also extremely selective when it comes to picking partners to unleash their wild side.

2. Taurus

Taurus is defined by the word sensual! People with this zodiac sign crave intimate touch and different kinds of pleasure to satisfy their physical needs. They not only believe in good lovemaking sessions but they also accompany it with never-ending cute cuddles. Taurans are more into romantic sex rather than hot and dirty one as they are born lovers but they will definitely freak you out with their moves.

3. Aries

Aries rule the sex drive and they never hesitate to take the first move as they are quite dominant just like a leader. They just love to seduce and get all cosy up with their partners and want to prove themselves best in bed and that is why they crazily attempt this love-making session.

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarius is quite flirty and more of that fling adorers! Being a fire sign, they need different varieties to fuel themselves. Sagittarians sometimes have got the fear of commitment but they are always up for a casual thrill in the bedroom. Having said that, a Sagittarius can get freaky anytime and anywhere and wants to have sex in different places.

5. Cancer

Cancers really want to make their sexual encounters loving and meaningful. They can surely amaze you with their endurance and imagination power, both of which leave you wanting more. They want to enjoy sex but with all the emotions and emotional connection. They have the patience to wait a little more, but once they get into bed, they arouse higher and can make their partner feel intense orgasms.

