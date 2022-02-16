From Scorpio to Cancer, THIS is the cat breed you should adopt if you are a zodiac water sign

Cats have a notorious reputation for being sassy, proud, distant and not so good with kids. However, contrary to popular opinion, we bring you information that says felines can build an incredible bond with certain zodiac signs. While any pet that is well-loved would bond with you, you may find that water signs of the zodiac, namely Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces have the strongest affinity with these cat breeds.

Scorpio- Scottish Fold

You may know Scorpio natives to have a dark and secretive side that is little known to their friends. Well, the Scottish Fold too tends to stand out from other felines. It is well known for having ears that are a little flat and smaller than most other cat breeds. Don’t go by their appearance for they are incredibly warm and fuzzy underneath their crusty exterior just like Scorpio.

Cancer-Singapura

The cat that is native to Singapore is well matched with homes that have children. Cancerians will especially enjoy having this breed as a pet because it tends to want to make an emotional connection much like the water sign. You can spot this feline by its great and expressive eyes. They are tremendously friendly and frisky.

Pisces- British Shorthair

If ever there was a feline with a stiff upper lip, so to speak, it would be the British Shorthair. Just like Pisces, they adore attention, but they garner complements for their eyes as they are shades of green, blue and copper. This playful feline shall be an emotional stress buster for Pisces and offer them deep and knowing looks that shall snap them out of their mood swings in minutes!

No doubt that pets can be great stress busters and liven up your life, but bringing home a feline is a major decision and one you must be prepared to be responsible for the next 15 years. So, think long and hard before gifting someone a pet you may not know they really want!

