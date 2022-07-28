Scorpio to Cancer: These Zodiac signs NEVER answer calls and react poorly in a crisis

Life often throws you unexpected curve balls, and while family always helps you out, you might look to your friends on occasion for words of advice in times of need. Yet, it can come as quite a disappointment when the people you hang out with on a regular basis refuse to rush to your aid. There are certain zodiac signs who have no problem accepting aid from their friends, but when the time comes, they may not reciprocate in the same way. From Scorpio to Cancer, see Zodiac signs who avoid answering your calls and would react poorly in a crisis.

Aquarius

Some Zodiac air signs like Aquarius are fair weather friends, as they do not like to involve themselves and other people’s drama. So, whether you’re having a spat with your colleague or some trouble at work; they would prefer to keep a safe distance and avoid your frantic phone calls until the coast is clear. This is mainly because they are emotionally detached and more practical by nature. They would meet you once the storm blows over and the sea of your life is peaceful again.

Cancer

Some Zodiac signs like cancer may not be particularly unhelpful in a crisis, but they may simply be hard to reach. This water sign is extremely changeable and has long spells of moodiness where they detach from social media and their phones. Their aim is to completely detox and be one with their thoughts and feelings. This shows that you can't fully rely on these friends as they are often out of reach.

Scorpio

This water sign is someone who enjoys seeing turbulence in other people's lives even if they would not always directly cause it. They would not answer your calls if they know you are in need of help, for they would prefer that someone else reach out to help you instead. Hence, Scorpio is innately selfish and only looks to serve their own interests. They almost always react poorly in a crisis.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

