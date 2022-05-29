Scorpio to Capricorn: 4 Married zodiac signs who would seduce their boss for a career boost

One would think that honesty, integrity and a strong work ethic will get you ahead in your professional career. But alas, some believe in quicker and shadier ways to get up the corporate ladder. There are individuals who wish to use their guile and wit to outsmart their co-workers and get ahead in their careers by seducing their bosses. The unfortunate part is that people ruled by some star signs have a tendency to do so despite being married or in a committed relationship. Take a look at who they are-

Scorpio

Some of the Scorpios believe that they will be given as many chances as they need by their spouse despite any moments of infidelity or indiscretions. They assume that they will always have a place with their partner, so they play fast and loose when it comes to matters of loyalty. Scorpions are ambitious, so be it seduction or subterfuge, they will do anything to get ahead in their career.

Leo

Leos have an old-school outlook on marriage and long-term relationships. They see themselves as a provider for their partner, they would often like their spouse to stay home and tend to the kids. While they are happy to provide for their partners, they see earning a big pay check as their main aim. If they feel the need to seduce their boss to do so, it is all in day’s work for them.

Capricorn

Capricorns are people who detest donkey labor and always prefer working smart rather than hard work. They will think outside of the box and despite loving their partners they may decide to have an affair with their superior at office. They see it as a swift way to a promotion and realise that it comes at the cost of their own relationship.

Sagittarius

People ruled by this zodiac signs tend to build honest relationships in their personally life. Professionally, they are exceptionally good at their jobs and would play power plays at work to be at the forefront. This could include a fling at work. The only upside is that they would not like to do this in hiding for they would tell their husband or wives the truth and even bear the wrath of their spouses.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

