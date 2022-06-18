From Scorpio to Capricorn: 4 Zodiac signs that attract Alpha males

Finding the right partner is never simple, but it's considerably more challenging for alpha males. Strong, confident, and independent women are generally attractive to alpha guys. These gals know exactly what they want and aren't scared to pursue it. These women are normally self-sufficient and do not require the involvement of a man. They are drawn to women who can put them in their place and challenge them.

So, if you're attracted to one of those Alpha males, now is your chance to find out if you're one of the four zodiac signs they prefer.

1. Scorpio

By being enigmatic and difficult to get, a Scorpio lady charms her way into an Alpha male's heart. Intensity, charisma, intelligence, assertiveness and passion are all traits that make this zodiac sign so appealing. A Scorpio lady will find a way to overcome any hurdle that stands in her way. They have no intention of giving up. Scorpio women don't give up easily.

2. Leo

Strength, integrity, and confidence are all qualities that a Leo woman possesses. A Leo will naturally capture the attention of an Alpha male and elicit praise and admiration from him; it's just how this powerful cat swings. She is aware of what she has to offer and places a high value on herself.

3. Virgo

These women are practical, reasonable, and serious about their commitments. Virgos have all of the characteristics of a successful person. They have the ability to be self-sufficient without being alluring or unpredictable, which is what draws an Alpha to them. She is soft and nurturing, and she is a true believer in what she says.

4. Capricorn

She isn't the type of lady to go out and have a good time, but rather one who values stability and security in all aspects of her life. Her can-do attitude is exactly what makes her a zodiac chart juggernaut. Her toughness is her most appealing feature because it is something that everyone desires in the end, and it is this quality that most attracts Alpha guys.

If you're born under one of these signs, an Alpha guy is bound to be drawn to you.

