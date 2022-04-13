Scorpio to Capricorn: 4 Zodiac signs who borrow money and never return it

As friends, you may often find that you lend money to help out a pal in need. While they may all promise to pay you back at the earliest, only some would be prompt to honor these financial commitments and quickly pay off the debt. The others would run to the ends of the earth just to avoid paying you back for the cash you lent them. Take a look at zodiac signs who have a tendency to borrow money and never return it.

Leo

Leos depend greatly on their friends and love having fiscal benefits from pals. This may mean that they often borrow with the promise of returning your money. But it is likely that you will never see a dime of it again. If you’re friends with a Leo, be sure to give them your friendship, but tighten your purse strings should they come calling for a loan!

Capricorn

Capricorns live a carefree lifestyle and they are daredevils when it comes to money. They will have no qualms about borrowing money should they need it. But they take risks with money and do so without much thought, this means they could in all possibility lose the money so that they can't then return it should you demand repayment.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius are pure hearted souls who would never want to do you wrong. However, they lack forethought and prudence in matters of money. They would often accidentally forget about debts they have accrued. So, though you could lend them money, you might never see it back as they may have forgotten it already!

Scorpio

Scorpio is a sign that is innately selfish and often sees to their own needs before considering other people’s problems. Perhaps this is why they feel entitled to borrow large sums from their relatives and best friends. The only problem is that returning the money isn’t a priority for the scorpion. They prefer to evade the friend’s phone calls should they hope for repayment.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

