Scorpio to Capricorn: 4 Zodiac signs who have affairs at work with married individuals

There are several ways in which people meet a new love these days. While some people meet online, others are setup by mutual friends. Then there are those who fall in love while working together. However, relationships aren’t painted in black or white today, for some people who are unhappily married, in open marriages or simply lonely decide to have affairs at work with married individuals. From Scorpio to Capricorn, check out some zodiac signs who have such a tendency.

Capricorn

There are times when a Capricorn would have a rendezvous with a committed individual just to ensure they do not seek a relationship or long-term romance with them. For an earth sign, a Capricorn can be surprisingly carefree in matters of the heart and they usually go by their instinct and ignite affairs at work.

Aries

An Aries would not necessarily cheat if they are in a marriage or dating someone they love. However, some single Aries individuals do not mind if their romantic partners are married to someone else. As this fire sign is deeply committed to work, they often meet people through work or at an office event when love sparks. They specialise in casual flings with co-workers.

Scorpio

Scorpios believe in loyalty and staying true to their partners. But if a lover of theirs happens to be a married man or woman, they lose no sleep over the situation. They simply find the risk of being caught red-handed thrilling and hence continue with the affair at great professional risk especially when it is a co-worker.

Leo

A Leo spends most of his or her hours in the office and time at home is spent thinking about work. When the office plays such a large part of their daily life, they tend to grow distant from their own family and spouse by choosing to develop stronger bonds with peers in the office. This spirals out of control when they decide to explore their chemistry with a married co-worker.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Cancer to Virgo: 4 Zodiac signs who make fake love confessions just to seduce you