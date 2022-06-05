Every relationship is not a bed of roses. Yet, many believe that the true testament of a lover’s character is their ability to gracefully exit and move on from bad relationships. But alas, there are some zodiac signs who have never mastered this skill for they always have toxic breakups. From Scorpio to Capricorn: 4 Zodiac signs who write threatening letters to intimidate their ex when they see them moving on to happier relationships.

Scorpio

While there are vengeful ex-lovers who send you bad vibes, a Scorpio would happily send their ex on a bad guilt trip. This water sign is not above blaming their ex for their unhappiness in life and holding them responsible for their own heartache. In fact, they frequently threaten them via toxic letters when they refuse to get back together.

Gemini

Dating a Gemini is always a lot of fun as they are full of intriguing bits of information on the most bizarre topics. But, hell hath no fury like a scorned Gemini ex-lover. They make the worst ex-boyfriends who badmouth their paramour and even cross the line and send anonymous threatening letters to their ex.

Capricorn

Some Capricorns even threaten to harm themselves if their lover doesn’t come back to them. Whether or not it is an idle threat is unclear but it tends to rattle their lover. It also causes them a lot of anxiety when they receive the thinly veiled threat in the letter or email from someone they hoped would stay in their past.

Cancer

A Cancer is often clingy when you are in a happy relationship with them. But their behavior gets worse if you happen to breakup with the crab and they’re unwilling to let go. While some Cancers would simply send you miserable voice mails, there are those who would stalk their ex and also send threaten to ruin their future relationships by spilling the beans about their past.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

