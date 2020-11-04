Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces: THESE are the accessories you can use to adorn your Karwa Chauth look

This Karwa Chauth know what to wear to look flawless in your traditional attire. Use this astrology to guide you through the festive look as we give you a list of Karwa Chauth accessories to enhance your beautiful outfit.

Karwa Chauth is an auspicious festival for all the married women in India where they keep a fast throughout the day to pray for the well being of their husband. This festival of devotion and love is marked by several celebratory rituals and customs that these married women perform on the day of the festival. Women are decked up in traditional attire, wearing fancy jewellery and henna to adorn their outfit. This year, the festival is on the fourth of November.

Nail your outfit by choosing the right accessory to pair it with. You can browse through this selection that we have curated with the help of astrology. Let us find out which accessory suits you best based on your zodiac sign.

Scorpio - Diamond embellished bracelet

A diamond embellished bracelet is the perfect choice for this zodiac sign that redefines class and elegance. The Scorpion appeals to a certain style that has a sense of minimalism with an edge to it.

Capricorn - Silver anklet/payal

Capricorns are stylish and sophisticated. A stunning silver anklet or silver payal would be a suitable accessory for this zodiac sign. Clean-cut solid piece of silver jewellery would look best with basics as they are best dressed but rarely want to make a fashion statement.

Aquarius - Tassel earrings

An Aquarian has a distinct sense of fashion that is bold, creative and quirky. Tassel earrings in vibrant colour would go best with their outfit that will keep their authenticity intact.

Pisces - Red bindi

Pisces would prefer an eye-catching but never over the top festive look. It’s about adding elements to your outfit for this zodiac sign and a simple red bindi would just about the complete the traditional look for them.

