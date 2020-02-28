Scorpio, Capricorn, Leo: THESE zodiac signs are extremely inappropriate and make situations awkward

Whether it is laughing in serious moments or saying inappropriate things at the wrong time, read on to know the people most likely to do it according to their zodiac sign.

Every person comes with a different set of personality traits that are usually derived based on when the person is born. One such personality trait is being inappropriate. There are many times when people say things at bad times, bringing about a sense of awkwardness and making people around uncomfortable. Laughing at inappropriate moments also falls into the same category. One's horoscope, the time, month and more when they are born, and the zodiac sign they belong to can tell a lot about a person. Read on to know the five zodiac signs who are extremely inappropriate and make every single situation awkward not just for them but those around them as well with their words and actions.

Scorpio

When you meet new people, you don't really know how to behave and tend to get awkward and tense and then rub off this feeling on to others as well. Your mind wanders mid-conversation and most times, you tend to blurt out what you are thinking, even though it is not the topic of discussion, causing a lot of confusion and some awkwardness.

Gemini

You are somebody who gets bored very easily. The minute this starts to happen, your mind starts to wander. And when it wanders, there is no way to bring it back. You are the one who can be seen laughing at serious moments only because you got distracted and thought of something funny.

Libra

You are the one known for finding hidden meanings in things. You are the "double meaning" friend who finds something sexual in literally every conversation that is happening. And it doesn't stop there - you say it out loud.

Capricorn

You have an imagination like nobody else - vivid and descriptive. In every conversation, you tend to imagine every single scenario causing you to describe it. Safe to say, that is quite inappropriate.

Leo

You are extremely sensitive but that also causes ensures you have no filter when the feels hit you. You tend to get over-emotional, extremely angry and can never be level headed in different situations irrespective of where you are, causing an outburst reaction which is unexpected and safe to say, inappropriate.

