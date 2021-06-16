Scorpio, Capricorn, Virgo: 4 Zodiac signs that are most compatible with Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is a Cancerian personality having her birthday on July 18. So, here are 4 star signs that are most compatible with her.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas doesn’t need any special introduction to write about. She is one of the most critically acclaimed actresses who has not only proven herself in Bollywood, but also has successfully established herself in Hollywood. From showing her acting prowess in some of the finest movies, having her own music album, founding a production company, working in best American TV series, writing her memoir, to working for social causes, Priyanka has got her hands into every different thing to prove herself as one the most influential women in the world.

Priyanka Chopra’s Zodiac Sign

Chopra is a Cancerian personality as she has her birthday on July 18, 1982. Cancerians are nurturing people who are caring, sensitive, emotional, vindictive and loyal people. When it comes to giving commitment, they would always be serious and loyal about it. For their family and loved ones, they generally like to beyond their limit to serve them. But these people take a lot of time to trust on someone and open up to them.

Virgo

Virgos are highly rational, hardworking, perfectionist and organised people. Just like Cancerians, they like to keep their personal life private and prioritise their family first. It’s tough to gain Virgo’s trust as well like Cancerians as they both are quite secretive, so, cannot open up easily to others. So, all these qualities make them a good pair.

Taurus

The traditional lovers Taureans always give their full commitment to their relationship and stay loyal to their partner. They how to know make their partner feel special and that’s why Cancerians get attracted to them, because they like to get pampered.

Scorpio

Intense, compassionate, ambitious, loyal, secretive, vindictive etc. are some of the words that describe a Scorpion personality perfectly. Whatever they do for their partner, they would always expect the same kind of effort from them. Like Cancerians, these people are also quite sensitive who easily get hurt and then become vindictive. So, they complement each other in a balanced way.

Capricorn

Capricorn people are rational, hardworking, workaholic, organised, and disciplined. Together, Cancerians and Capris create a happy and strong bonding where they stay fully committed to each other.

Also Read: Libra, Gemini, Aries: 4 Zodiac signs that are most compatible with Sara Ali Khan

Share your comment ×