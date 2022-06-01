Scorpio to Gemini: 4 Zodiac signs who are cunning employees and dump their workload on others

When working in any organization one hopes for a comfortable work atmosphere, but above all people seek accommodating co-workers who are team players. But people born under some zodiac signs haven’t got the memo for they seem to exist in the corporate world only to make their colleagues’ office life a living nightmare. So, take a look at zodiac signs who make cunning employees that tend to dump their workload on others at an alarming frequency.

Sagittarius

Many of these fire signs spend years learning and honing their professional skills. This is what adds points to their resume and looks good on paper, but their personal attitude is a different story. Some Sagittarius tend to be slackers who would do the work only when reprimanded a few times for leaving it incomplete.

Gemini

A Gemini can be the hardest worker in the lot when there are incentives to be earned in the office. But they spend a lot of their work day indulging in idle chatter and sharing fictional stories of a tragic childhood to pass the time and gain sympathy from colleagues who would then be more likely to take tasks off their plate.

Aquarius

Aquarians are quite ambitious people who tend to surge ahead in their careers for they know their craft well. However, many of them believe in working in a crafty manner rather than putting in the hours at work. They often seek to delegate their tasks to their subordinates and peers rather than working hard.

Scorpio

A Scorpio’s approach to their day in the office is unlike any other star sign. This water sign seeks to maximize their break time while coming up with intriguing ways to minimize office duties. They heavily lean on co-workers to complete their daily tasks, but should their teammates need their assistance they have a bagful of excuses that get them off the hook.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

