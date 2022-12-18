SCORPIO Horoscope Today, December 18, 2022

You might face some issues while dealing with one of your coworkers today. There might be situations where they can be a little harsh and violent with their words but you’ll be the person who’ll be calming the situation like a boss. Your generosity and persuasiveness will play a pivotal role for you today. Also, chances are there that you might have to travel somewhere on a business trip. On the same trip, you may also meet an old friend of yours from your college days. Talking about health, you’re advised to take adequate rest to feel fine and fresh.

While traveling, there are chances that you might bump into your crush today. Your intellectual and intelligence will impress that person, allowing you to communicate deeply and regularly. If things continue to happen this way, your bond with that person will get thick, increasing your love interest.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Your work can be hampered today due to some negative intentions from your coworkers. Thus, try doing work independently unless it is required to work collaboratively. Also, maintain a healthy distance along with ensuring what the other person is up to during the entire activity. Students are advised to stay wise with their words today.

Scorpio Wealth Horoscope Today

You’re likely to earn huge profits from the business today. You will expand the horizon of your business which will gain you monetary gains as the day progresses. Consider investing in real estate today.

Favorable Colors: Metallic and Grape

Favorable Numbers: 6, 9, 11, and 18

