Scorpio Horoscope Today, December 2, 2022

You're going to have an amazing day today with your close ones like family and friends. Similarly will be the case for you on the professional front. Also, as the day progresses, you might turn a bit polite with people working around you. This will help you in the smooth completion of your work, and meeting the deadlines. You're also advised to keep an eye on your health as stress and anxiety can take a toll on your mental health today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

You're going to make a new friend today with whom you might plan to escalate your relationship in near future. If you're lucky, this person can turn out to be a great romantic partner for you in times to come. However, it's better you keep your mind open regarding all the possibilities for this relationship.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Professionally, it's going to be a hectic day for you despite whatever day it is. Thus, it's suggested to prepare yourself to keep up with fast-changing events. However, you will ultimately achieve success due to your dedication, hard work, and sincerity.

Scorpio Wealth Horoscope Today

Try keeping yourself away from those who are always asking you for money. You might get irritated and pissed off as today doesn't seem like a great day where you'll be entertaining such people. Also, avoid taking loans from different sources during this time as the stars aren't favoring you to do the same.

Favorable Colours: Turquoise and Beige

Favorable Numbers: 11, 17, and 21

