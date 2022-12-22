SCORPIO Horoscope Today, December 23, 2022

Are you feeling lethargic today? If so, then there’s absolutely nothing to worry about. There are days when you can feel so without any specific reason. It’s better to take a day off from your hectic routine and concentrate on your life in a free manner. A family event will be organized today where you’re likely to have a wonderful time with your close ones. Ladies may want to enhance their overall appearance today because of which they want to spend some good hours in salons or parlors.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

You and your partner will decide something interesting today that will escalate your relationship. The kiddish nature of your partner will be loved by you, keeping you happy and content only by having them around you. There are chances that you may also turn kiddish today, which will be appreciated by your partner as well.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Government employees might get into serious discussions today related to their PFs and retirement planning. Private sector employees will have a hectic day which will keep them busy for the rest of the day. Students who are trying to go abroad need to check out some scholarship schemes today.

Scorpio Wealth Horoscope Today

Avoid any heavy transactions today. Also, it is advised not to borrow or lend money to anyone as it can become a matter of concern for you. Use your existing source of income to cover all your expenses while trying to avoid any sort of impulsive shopping.

Favorable Colors: Magenta and Cyan

Favorable Numbers: 3, 34, 43, and 50

