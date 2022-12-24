SCORPIO Horoscope Today, December 25, 2022

You’ll emerge as the lighting angel in people's lives today. Those who are close to you will find themselves protected and loved, thanks to your attention towards them. Surprisingly, you’ll simultaneously be loving this phase which will be relaxing both your mind and soul equally. However, you may seek some spiritual assistance today regarding which you might pay a visit to a holy place today. Talking about health, you find yourself uncomfortable due to the ongoing health issues affecting your life.

Do not get involved in an unnecessary discussion today. It may start on a light note but can easily escalate towards something serious, which will blow up your mental peace. Married couples need to take themselves seriously as a break in trust is on the stars that can lead to dreadful situations in times to come.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Professionally, you’re going to have a great day ahead. You won’t be tested on many levels which will prove relaxing to you throughout the day. Also, the way you handle your team and assign them to work will be appreciated today.

Scorpio Wealth Horoscope Today

Some household requirements may ask you to spend a good amount on them, which you won’t hesitate in doing. Instead, thanks to your calculative approach financially, you might end up spending extra, which won’t impact your overall savings.

Favorable Colors: Blue and Cream

Favorable Number: 4

