SCORPIO Horoscope Today, December 29, 2022

The day looks to be quite favoring the Scorpio folks. As the stars suggest, you will easily be getting whatever you desire today. So, start making the list. However, it will surely require the right approach and decision, which entirely depends upon you. One wrong move and things can take a U-turn. So, take wise steps and decisions accordingly. Prioritize your health today by keeping yourself fit and healthy through practicing yoga and meditation.

It’s a great time to enjoy moments with your partner. Let your partner decide the plan for both of you today, letting them be the captain of your ship. Do not worry, as things will turn out to be quite interesting and joyous. Open up your heart on all the topics today to have transparency in your relationship.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

The passion you had all this long towards work may seem to dip a bit today. This is because you already have given your best on the career front today. So, instead of using your mind unnecessarily, try to focus on other areas today. Sales executives may be disheartened for not completing their targets today.

Scorpio Wealth Horoscope Today

Today you will find yourself to be highly motivated financially. There are some big plans that you might consider acting on today. Though, avoid being careless at any stage of your investment decision since it can cost you a lot later in the day.

Favorable Colors: Green and Magenta

Favorable Numbers: 3, 15, and 21

