Scorpio Horoscope Today, December 7, 2022

You'll be reaping the rewards of your hard work today as the Moon slowly moves into Aquarius. It's going to be no less than a lucky day for you which will bring praise and appreciation from both your personal and professional lives. Your juniors will start to look up to you, eventually considering you as their idol. Though, overthinking and over-confidence should strictly be kept aside if you want to continue feeling the same way. Having such attributes will only lead you to a downfall which you'll definitely not like. On the health front, your blood pressure might turn up as an issue today.

You'll find yourself to be nervous today while approaching someone in whom you're interested. Take a deep breath and relax as nothing dreadful will happen to you. Just gather all your courage and make a move swiftly. Choose the right words to impress your crush which will ultimately happen if done rightly.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

You'll get to meet some expert and influential people today, representing your field. Exchanging words and knowledge will be very common that will teach you various things during the entire meet-up session. Inculcate those pointers into your life to evolve magnificently as an employee with great career options awaiting.

Scorpio Wealth Horoscope Today

Simultaneously, you'll be seeing both the gains and losses in almost equal measures today. So, the day will remain like a normal one for you. However, the flow of income which will be high should keep you happy and content.

Favorable Colours: Magenta and Lime Green

Favorable Numbers: 4, 9, 13, and 22

