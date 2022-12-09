Scorpio Horoscope Today, December 9, 2022

Today, you're going to feel frustrated at your lack of progress in different aspects of your life. As a result, you might be questioning your own potential as well, demoralizing yourself. Though, it's absolutely not the right way. Consider this as a phase that shall soon pass, blessing you again with some positive and fruitful results. On the health front, some issues will continue to bother you today. However, it is advised to keep a check on your blood pressure which can lead you to suffer from weakness.

Today, you might feel dissatisfied with the caliber of your partner and the way they are handling the relationship. Despite your numerous efforts, you may find your partner still unsatisfied, making you feel quite picky concerning them as someone who is hard to please. It's better to have healthy communication together, addressing the issues mutually. However, you're not advised to lower your standards too much.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

On the professional front, your talented mind and curiosity will allow you to understand the real cause behind the delay of a project that should have been completed now. You'll find yourself encouraging others to inculcate such attributes that can help them reach their goals without much complexity. Also, your leadership skills will be appreciated by many today.

Scorpio Wealth Horoscope Today

Your unpaid credit card bills continue to gets piled up, making it a matter of concern for you. As of now, you probably have utilized almost all the limits of your cards, leaving you with no other options to repay the amount back to the bank. Try borrowing money from someone who can easily lend you the required money.

Favorable Colours: Plum and Lime

Favorable Numbers: 21 and 25

Read : Horoscope Today, December 9, 2022

Horoscope Weekly, December 5 to December 11, 2022

Horoscope Monthly, December 2022