Scorpio Horoscope Today, January 16, 2020: Here's how positive your day looks; See daily astrology prediction

Scorpio Daily Horoscope, 16 January 2020: Find out your daily astrology prediction and horoscope for the day as per your zodiac sign.

Check out what the stars have in store for zodiac sign Scorpio, January 16, 2020. Here's how the stars have aligned to send a message to you:

Scorpio (Oct 24 - Nov 22)

Scorpio sign people will spend a positive day at work. You may start working on a new project. You might draw accolades for completing an important project. Students will do very well in their studies. Their teachers will be pleased with them. There will be love and attachment between the married couples and also the lovers. There will be an inflow of money.

