Scorpio to Leo: 4 Pretentious zodiac signs who exaggerate their knowledge of wine and art

Few things in life are as maddening as people who pretend to be someone they are not. Yet, we all know of people who behave like know-it-alls and exaggerate their information of certain topics. All to convince their group that they are art experts or wine connoisseurs, which may set them apart from others. Right from Scorpio to Leo, take a look at pretentious zodiac signs who tend to do this.

Gemini

Many Geminis are unwilling to admit the fact that they do not know certain facts about a subject when it comes up in the course of a polite conversation. So, they believe they must fake it till they make it. Should a topic on modern art come up, they may present a fictitious interpretation of their own muddled with made-up facts to save face.

Virgos

There are certain unevolved Virgos who have a bad tendency to be know-it-alls among their friends. They refuse to change their behavior and use any opportunity to ridicule their friends who the Virgo believes are simpletons. Hence, they fabricate useless information by putting it together as their know-how on food and wine. Unfortunately, as they are rarely off the mark, their opinions go unchallenged.

Scorpio

There are some Scorpios who like to be the wine snob at the table. No matter whom they happen to be dining with, the Scorpion can’t help but want to show off. So, even when they know nothing about a certain bottle of mead, they’ll guess at the vintage, point out the acidity or fruity notes or tannins in an attempt to dupe those around them.

Leo

Leos like to be the centre of attention at any party. So, when the conversation drifts to art history, they claim to be art enthusiasts. And when people sip a beautiful bottle of Merlot at dinner, they attempt to convince others that they know all about it by exaggerating a great deal.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Cancer to Virgo: 4 Zodiac signs who NEVER reply on time and often ignore their lovers