Scorpio to Leo: 4 Zodiac signs who are distrusting and often violent

There are some zodiac signs who have a temperament as mild as the weather on a warm sunny day. But there are those who have a tendency to run into violent rages like a stormy and thunderous night. Knowing someone inside out is probably what is on your mind when you date, but it would be wise to acquaint yourself with the more distrustful star signs who have violent tendencies.

Scorpio

This makes dating them a tedious task as you always must answer suspicious questions and give detailed accounts of where you went and who you met for this sign is never truly satisfied unless they know they can control you at all times. Should they suspect infidelity, they can get extremely violent and would not listen to reason.

Aries

Aries have a bothersome moral compass for they only ever truly trust themselves and their family. They don’t believe excuses or reasoning easily and would always be suspicious of your motives. In a fit of anger, they often get violent and are not beyond throttling or hitting out at their partners.

Leo

Everyone gets angry at some point, but the skeptical little lion is known for holding terrible grudges and lashing out in horrible ways. Should you ever do something that threatens their image in society or even among friends, they could get into a violent rage beyond words where they physically harm you.

Aquarius

While dating a mysterious Aquarius, you can come to a stage where you fully trust them, but they have a tendency to never trust anyone fully as they always expect you to betray them. Although they are less likely to physically harm you, they do get fierce fits of anger where they can threaten to hurt themselves to guilt trip you.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

