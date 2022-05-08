Scorpio to Leo: 4 Zodiac signs who seek to bring up successful kids for financial gain

Most parents want their children to succeed in life and build a flourishing and happy life of their own. Children too in most cases return this love with hearty respect and vow to care for their folks forever. But there are some cases where kids are particularly driven toward early financial success just so that the parents can benefit from their offspring. While most parents do not have transactional relationships with their little ones, these star signs depend heavily on their children. Take a look at who they are-

Leo

Most Leos take a calculated approach to paying for their teen’s education and drive them toward careers that will rake in the most money. Whether or not the child has a penchant for that vocation, Leos believe that when their kids pursue certain careers, it will boost the family’s financial wealth and societal status so their kids have no say in the matter.

Scorpio

Whether or not they control their son’s careers, Scorpio makes sure to control who they marry. For weddings are alas still a way in which some families of the groom financially benefit at the cost of the bride’s clan. Be it dowry in the form of gifts or even cash and other assets, many Scorpios tend to use their kids to increase their material wealth.

Virgo

There are some zodiac signs who believe their kids are their retirement plan. Virgo is one of them. They are traditionalists to the core and like to know that their investment in their kids is paying off. Right from the day they earn their first pay check, most Virgo parents demand control of their children’s salaries.

Capricorn

Star signs like Leo like to know that their kids will take care of them in old age just as they have taken care of their offspring during their childhood. So right from their teens, the children are made aware of their responsibility toward their parents and they are scarcely allowed to forget it. This can build great pressure on the kids.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: 4 Zodiac signs that are compatible in bed with Virgos