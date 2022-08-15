From Scorpio to Leo: Discover the zodiac traits of the great men who led India to Independence

As we celebrate our 75th year of independence, it is evident now more than ever that it was not merely one patriotic leader, but the collective efforts of countless brave souls who fought against the British to help us taste the sweetness of freedom. It is almost impossible to connect the dots while looking ahead, yet while looking back on history, it is perfectly clear how our leaders came forth to lead us to a better India. So, right from Aquarius to Leo, discover the zodiac traits of the great men who led India to Independence.

Bal Gangadhar Tilak- A Leo

Fondly known as Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Lokmanya Tilak was born a Leo on 23 July 1856. He was one of the most notable heroes who lead India’s freedom struggle and also founded Kesari is a Marathi newspaper that strived to bring Indians together under one purpose. People born under the star sign Leo are keen on their goals and fiercely patriotic. This fire sign has an iron will and a Leo’s tenacity probably helped Tilak on his path to be a lawyer, journalist and social reformer.

Bipin Chandra Pal- A Scorpio

Born 7 November 1858, the great writer and orator Bipin Chandra Pal was a learned Scorpio. Much like a Scorpio who is resolute in their decisions, Pal was undeterred in his efforts for India’s independence. As a water sign, he had incredible foresight and was blessed with empathy which helped him become exceptionally compassionate toward his fellow Indians and strive for their freedom. This lay the very groundwork that helped him orchestrate the Swadeshi movement together with Sri Aurobindo.

Lala Lajpat Rai- An Aquarius

Lala Lajpat Rai was born an Aquarius on 28 January 1865 and is now remembered as a pre-independence author and freedom fighter. A true Aquarius to his core, Rai was deeply motivated to fight for the rights of others as this air sign can never bear injustice. Rai was fondly known as Punjab Kesari and this Aquarius had great courage in his convictions. He aided Bal Gangadhar Tilak of Maharashtra, and Bipin Chandra Pal of Bengal in the boycott of all imported goods to boost domestic creations.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

