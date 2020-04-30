Scorpio, Leo, Gemini: Zodiac signs who are extroverts and the BIGGEST attention seekers 

They want to be talked about, the centre of attention and loved at all times.

Introverts rarely want the spotlight always make it a point to lie in the shadows. The same cannot be said for extroverts. They prefer to be the centre of attention, love when the conversation revolves around them and generally thrive there. They do everything possible to stay in the limelight whether it is throwing a fit, putting on a dramatic show and basically ensure there is always something to be said about them. There is nothing wrong in being talked about and these people know it.

Check out the biggest attention seekers, based on their zodiac signs.

Aries

Always the life of the party, nobody is as confident as an Aries. They don't really seek out attention but they don't turn it down either! They like being the person other people want to be and are envious and talked about.

Gemini

One of the most social in the zodiac signs, Geminis are always the centre of attraction, telling people cool new stories and constantly believe they have a lot to offer. When they don't get the attention they think they deserve, Geminis often get cranky.

Leo

This goes without saying, obviously. Leos are not only known to have dominant personalities but also tend to be very dramatic, making it hard to ignore them. If you are not giving them your undivided attention, they will make you give it to them.

Scorpio

Not one to go out of their way to get attention and grab eyeballs, Scorpios chose their moments. When they want it, nothing can stop them from getting the attention they think they deserve. Safe to say, there is no way they can be ignored either, because they somehow always manage to remain on your mind. That is the impression they leave everybody with.

Sagittarius

Sagis happen to lead exciting lives even when they are not trying which is what people talk about the most. They are one of the extroverted signs and often popular because of it. This zodiac sign attracts to their inner circle, people who are as fun as they are, making them the talk of the town!

Virgo

One of the biggest drama magnets, Virgo just can't seem to contain it and are always in the middle of a huge dramatic situation. But when they are in the middle of it, they sure do love all the attention they get and seem to thrive on it!

