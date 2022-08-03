Scorpio to Leo, These Zodiac signs are superficial lovers and break up the moment things get real

Some zodiac signs tend to enjoy the dating period immensely, however there comes a point in a relationship when the two partners get real with each other. This is a time when your relationship is tested and you must emerge victorious, yet not all relationships make it through this stage with comfort and trust in their hearts. From Scorpio to Leo, explore the Zodiac signs who tend to be superficial lovers and break up loving relationships the moment things get real.

Scorpio

Scorpio is a partner who will hold your hand in public and be happy to meet your friends. But some instances may just startle them. This can be anything from letting out your first fart to burping in front of your partner; or talking about childhood trauma and opening up about your feelings. At this point, the Scorpio will usually childishly disconnect because they like to keep it superficial and do not always wish to get into a serious commitment.

Leo

While Leo can be a great pal and a team player, they are not very good with trauma response. They will often abandon their partners when they are in an emotionally trying state. This can be anything from a financial crisis to the death of a loved one; for the flaky Leo will almost always promptly go out of touch for they cannot handle the intensity of feeling and there will be an eventual breakup.

Sagittarius

When your relationship gets serious and you want to introduce Sagittarius to your parents or your family members; this fire sign tends to develop cold feet. This is mainly because family is mainly very important to them. And they might not always be in a place where they want to take you home to meet their parents just you have done for them. Hence, they would choose to end the relationship prematurely.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

