Scorpio to Leo, These zodiac signs feel responsible for their ex even after a break up

Many believe that getting over someone is a process. And that people cannot disconnect their feelings in an instant when the break up occurs because it has taken a long time to build up those feelings for their special someone. Perhaps this is a reason why not all zodiac signs can detach from their partner as easily. In fact, the following zodiac signs can’t help but feel a certain loyalty toward their former partners. Let us see who they are-

Scorpio

Scorpios do not place their trust on someone easily, but once you enter a Scorpio’s life, you never truly leave. This is precisely what happens with their past loves, for they simply choose to keep them around as friends. However, because there has been intimacy in the past with these individuals, Scorpio cannot define boundaries easily. Hence, people take advantage of their giving nature. An ex would feel comfortable using this water sign’s money to shop or use their car or other assets.

Aries

Aries is someone who is extremely friendly and loving in all areas of their life. So, it is almost impossible for them to have bad blood with an ex. They are amicable and in most cases they decide to be just friends, which is why they have a close bond with their ex. In fact, their new lover might be insecure of the amount of time and energy an Aries invests in their past relationship as they still emotionally support their ex.

Leo

Right from the get go Leo is a lover who tends to pamper their partners to the hit. Hence, this Zodiac fire sign takes an inordinate amount of time to cut their lover out of their life even after a bitter breakup. Leo spends a lot of time talking to their ex and runs errands for them even when they are with someone else. This can cause a lot of drama in the life of the Leo and their new partner.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

