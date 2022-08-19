Scorpio to Leo: Zodiac signs who snoop through their partner’s phone every chance they get

When in a relationship, everyone has their own levels of privacy. While some have an open-door policy, others like to keep their past a secret right from ex-lovers to information about their hook-ups. Then there are those who do not take their partner’s confessions at face value. They like to see proof of fidelity and tend to go through their mate’s phone to reassure themselves of their loyalty. From Scorpio to Leo, see zodiac signs who snoop through their partner’s phone every chance they get.

Scorpio

It would be an understatement to say that a Scorpio has trouble relying on people blindly. This water sign always suspects secrecy and clandestine behavior on the part of others. When it comes to love relationships, they have trust issues that result in them desperately checking their lover’s text messages or emails. Their inability to put faith and trust in their closest friends leads to the end of a loving union.

Pisces

Pisces may well be the only sign who doesn’t have trust issues, for they are great romantics who put all their belief in their mate. They also vet them thoroughly and take their own time falling for someone which takes risk out of the equation. Nevertheless, this water sign is endlessly curious and hence, takes to snooping through their boyfriend or girlfriend’s phone to view their text exchanges with others. If confronted, they would deny it vehemently.

Leo

While Leo may protect their own phones with security levels that would make the secret service proud, they are not as cautious with the privacy of others. They may ask their mates outright to share their passwords. However, if the lover refuses to do so, Leo suspects that they may be cheating and resorts to waiting for a moment when their phone is left unattended just so they can pop open the lock screen and delve into their lover’s secrets.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

