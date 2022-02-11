Scorpio to Libra: 4 Zodiac signs who are likely to have love marriages

It’s officially the week of love. Love is surely in the air. So, if you haven’t planned how to propose to your partner, you should get on it. Think of innovative and romantic ways of expressing your feelings to your loved ones.

However, if you are thinking about whether your partner will accept your marriage proposal or not, you might get lucky if you belong to these zodiac signs.

Here are 4 zodiac signs who are likely to have love marriages, according to astrology.

Scorpio

Scorpios are the luckiest when it comes to love. They are likely to have a love marriage and get the best partner. Scorpios are lucky in love and always get caring partners. They are more likely to have a love marriage that will stay for life.

Leo

Leos, too, are likely to have a love marriage. They are keepers and they get partners who are the same. Leos falls in love with people who share the same personality trait as them and this is why their marriage is likely to turn out successful and full of love.

Aries

An Aries may be forced into an arranged marriage but he or she is stubborn and won’t settle for one. Aries is likely to have a love marriage and they always feel blessed to be with their partners. However, Aries may suffer from a rocky relationship at the beginning of their marriage which may get fixed over time.

Libra

Libras, too, are likely to have love marriages. Libras love the hardest and they get a partner who loves them the same way. They are lucky when it comes to a happy and loving marriage. Libras might have their best time in their love marriage and their love will only blossom with time.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Leo to Aquarius: The most annoying trait of these zodiac signs