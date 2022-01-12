Scorpio Personality Traits: 5 Secrets and characteristics about people with this zodiac sign

A water sign that derives its strength from the emotional realm, Scorpios are extremely intelligent and intuitive. Strong, enigmatic and independent, these spirits are a formidable force to be reckoned with. Coming from the dwarf planet, Pluto, and its co-ruler, Mars, Scorpios are all about regeneration, depth and power. They are easily one of the most intense signs in the zodiac, but they have a way of making you feel alive when you are in their presence.

Whether or not you’re a Scorpio, these 5 personality traits can help you understand the zodiac sign in a more meaningful way.

1. They are honest and loyal

Scorpios are unfailingly honest. They will always tell the truth no matter what. They are absolutely protective towards those they love. If you are able to build a close relationship with them, they become one of the most trustworthy zodiacs. One thumb rule that might work with these personalities would be never sugar-coating or lying to them, come what may. They have an innate ability to detect the truth.

2. They are deep observers

They are remarkably good observers. These are the people who might sit with you wearing a poker face but still know everything about you and your life. Before diving into any situation, they take a step back and look at the big picture. They pay close attention to the people they are talking to, which is also one of the reasons why you can’t lie to them.

3. They are fearless

Scorpio has a bravery that runs deep. They know nothing worth-while comes without a risk, so instead of running from the fear, they might as well go an extra mile and confront it head on. They are self- reliant and have a deep obligation to what’s right and what’s wrong. Especially when it comes to friends and family, they won’t ever take the backseat and would always be the first one to jump into the fray.

4. They are ambitious

Give Scorpio a task to finish and they'll put their heart and soul into it. Born to rule and excel, they’ll make sure that they get to the top of the ladder they have started to climb on. They are filled with exude self-belief and confidence that helps them achieve what they have desired for, be it a small or a big goal.

5. They are mysterious and secretive

A Scorpio is a complex personality who will never show you its cards. They are extremely secretive and will never show its vulnerable side to anyone in the room. They tend to up their guard in front of people they don’t know, which might as well arise due to the fear of confronting, awareness or self-defence. It takes a lot of effort to crack its shell.

Never forget to embrace the Scorpio in your life. Because of their strong, caring, and loving nature, a strong relationship with Scorpio is likely to be one of the best you've ever had.

