From Scorpio to Pisces, discover how today’s solar eclipse affects the love life of water signs

The alignment of the stars can often cause unexpected shifts in your life and the study of zodiac astrology helps us decipher these transitions. A significant celestial event is a solar eclipse that happens today on December 4 and can affect your sign. It essentially sees our planet align with the sun and the moon, causing a process where the moon shades the earth. While the solar eclipse alone cannot change the course of your path, it can certainly influence it. So if you seek a bit of insight into what the day would look like for water signs of the zodiac, then read on. We reveal how 2021’s solar eclipse affects the lives of Scorpio, Cancer, and Pisces.

Cancer

Cancerians are usually exceptional leaders, primarily because they are a cardinal sign. However, the eclipse can change this momentarily. You may find that you take a back seat and let your loved ones take the reigns today. When it comes to matters of the home, you may have a difference of opinion with your brothers or sisters on some issue, which might cause you stress. Attempting to avert conflict or confrontation is the way to go today. It is also a good day for fertility if you desperately hope for an offspring.

Scorpio

It is time you paid closer attention to money matters as the finances may be tight this week. If you happen to be in business with a colleague, then scrutinise their spending habits. On the home front, you may have to invest more time and effort into your relationship with your lover or your spouse. The eclipse may cause you to worry about changes in your kids’ behavior as well.

Pisces

While most signs seem to be suffering the ill effects of the solar eclipse, Pisces may actually benefit from it on the financial front. It bodes prosperity and a stroke of luck in your professional life. That being said, proceed with caution when it comes to matters of the heart today. It is not a suitable time to pop the question to your partner as conflicts may arise.

