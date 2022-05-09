Scorpio to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who manipulate their bosses and indulge in office politics

Most work places would have an almost serene and productive atmosphere in the absence of office politics. Yet, sadly, in most individuals notice that their offices are places where back-biting, favouritism and scheming is rampant in all tiers of the organization. Well, today, we’re about to discover the final culprits of this menace. So, take a look at zodiac signs who have a bad tendency to manipulate their bosses for self-interest and even indulge in office politics.

Scorpio

They have a suspicious nature which always makes them feel as though someone is out to get them. They will neither trust their co-workers nor work as a team, choosing to execute projects individuals so that they get full credit for them. They often talk about their colleagues behind their back, leading to an unhealthy work atmosphere.

Virgo

Their work life gets 200 per cent of their mind space, as they have no peace of mind when it comes to work. Virgos often obsess about whether or not they are liked by their co-workers and do all they can to manipulate their superiors. They will try and ensure that they get a raise by brown-nosing even if their colleagues are more deserving.

Aquarius

Though knowledgeable Aquarians are the worker bees in most organizations, they do feel intellectually superior to their colleagues. This ensures that they expect the best treatment from everyone at the company, be it from their peers or even their bosses. They are also the ring leaders of office politics as everyone looks up to them.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius may seem to be a model employee when it comes to sharing the work load. But they can at times be very petty when it comes to work matters and will always be the ones to contribute the least to a farewell party or pay less than their share at an office lunch. Some Sagittarians lack team spirit.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Pisces to Leo: Mother-in-laws from these zodiac signs cause discord between brides and grooms