Scorpio to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who tend to love their kids more than their spouse

Almost every parent is hardwired to love their kids above everything else. But for some this feeling is taken to the next level where their spouse tends to feel slightly abandoned as it’s always a mom and son show or a mom and daughter game. The spouse in such cases often feels a bit left out in the cold. Right from Scorpio to Sagittarius, take a look at zodiac signs who tend to love their kids more than their spouse.

Scorpio

Scorpios tend to see their kids as an extension of themselves. So, the love they feel for their little ones will never be rivalled by their love for a friend or partner. However, they are spectacular at showing their spouse the extent of their affection prior to having a baby. This confuses their wives who feel as though the love has reduced after having a kid together.

Capricorn

Capricorn has a healthy work-life balance and you can never accuse them of ignoring their spouse. But after having a baby, all they want to do is talk about their children, this makes romance take a backseat. Life for their spouse can be especially difficult as intimacy is set aside when the Capricorn bring the baby in their bed most nights.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians treat their children as helpless babes no matter how old they may grow. Most parents refocus on their bond with their spouse after their child leaves the nest or heads off to college. But not Sagittarius. This star sign’s heart is captured by their kids and they will never be the same again.

Virgo

Do you recall the single-minded devotion with which Virgo courted you at the start of your relationship or marriage? Well, this same affection is redirected at their offspring right after they are born. This can make their partners feel slighted as the date nights are romance is replaced with play dates and football matches forever more.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

