Scorpio to Sagittarius: Zodiac signs who prefer one-night stands over lasting relationships

When it comes to matters of the heart there are relationships of every colour in this world. Right from fleeting flings to lasting companionships and even marriage; but there are some people who have a preference for one night stands over building a permanent romance. In fact, they have their own reasons for choosing to do so. From Scorpio to Sagittarius, see zodiac signs who prefer one-night stands over lasting relationships.

Libra

The one bane of a Libra’s existence is their indecisive nature. Yet, thanks to their knowledgeable nature and penchant for introspection, they are well aware of their flaws. Perhaps this is the reason why so many Libras opt for arranged marriages and let their parents choose for them. They who prefer one-night stands over lasting relationships purely because they do not trust themselves to choose the right person for themselves.

Scorpio

The mysterious Scorpio is greatly intrigued by people and their romantic partners give them a wonderful insight into this facet. So, they prefer not to limit their amorous experienced by sticking to one partner. The reason this water sign prefers one-night stands over lasting relationships is that they live to experiment with passion and multiple partners. Seldom do they ever feel the need to put down roots and truly settle in. Scorpio has a wandering heart and it isn’t easy to get them to pop the question to anyone.

Sagittarius

This fire sign has fleeting interests and has a problem committing to things long­-term. They like to keep romantic encounters brief so as to limit the drama in their lives and the small spats that are common occurrences when you are in a lasting relationship with someone you make joint decisions with. While not all Sagittarius have this preference most of them choose a quick romantic tryst over long term companions.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

