Scorpio to Taurus: 4 Zodiac signs that put physical intimacy before love

Is this person craving physical intimacy or are they a hard-core lover? Aren’t these the questions that strike your mind when you start dating someone? While some people are desperate enough for love, some are just inclined more towards the idea of lovemaking, flings and casual hook-ups! If you are too curious to know what will your partner choose from love or lust, then hopping onto the cosmic hints and taking cues about their sexual personality is the way to go! Here are 4 zodiac signs that always prefer the act of making love over deep affection.

1. Scorpio

Scorpions are known for their dirty mind and sensual nature. They are the true definition of “sex is a physical need” and won’t mind connecting just to satisfy their longing need in bed. Emotional connection is not something they considered vital when it comes to relationships and they can get filthiest when it comes to making love. They are extremely selective and quite demanding in bed and can go to the extremes of breaking up if they are not getting proper satisfaction in bed from their partner.

2. Sagittarius

Be it life or bed, Sagittarians yearn for adventure and always prioritise sex over love. They are very flirty and being a fire sign they want different varieties of fuels for the utmost satisfaction. They always take extra time for the serious commitment and are much more contented with one-night stands or casual dating. They can get freaky at any place and can get physically involved with someone they find very attractive. Emotional connection always comes later for them.

3. Aries

Prominent for the highest sex drive, Aries are quite dominant in bed and always choose sexual intimacy before love. They don’t take a long time to get turned on and can make all the crazy efforts to make the love session more sensuous, leaving their partner to crave more. If you expect a thread of emotional connection from an Aries, then they might disappoint you super soon as they are more into proving themselves as the most intense lovers rather than a person of deep affection or sentiments.

4. Taurus

Taureans are all about sex-based fantasies and once they are in a relationship they mostly prefer to fulfil their sexual fantasies instead of keeping the things cosy and loving. They don’t make the first moves in the bedroom but are always in love with the idea of hot and dirty quickies initiated by their partner. They want different kinds of pleasure and are always ready to try new things in the bedroom. What they adore over that is the seduction they get from their partner. They always keep the emotional rushes behind in a relationship as they have a high appetite for sex.

