Scorpio to Taurus: 4 Zodiac signs who have zero tolerance in a relationship

Many people believe that selfless love and a healthy dose of patience are the hallmarks of a great marriage. But there are some zodiac signs who do not have the tolerance or patience that is necessary to weather even long-term relationships. While some of them snap when they don't get enough personal space, there are others who not tolerate any mistakes that a lover may commit. Take a look at who these signs are and the things that they have no tolerance for.

Pisces

Those who have dated a Pisces may come to realise that they have a tendency to play the victim card. However, they have no tolerance for when their partner makes a mistake. Be it something as simple as being late for a date or forgetting your anniversary, Pisces will not tolerate the slipup. They take too long to forgive them and make them grovel for ages, which is a toxic trait.

Sagittarius

Couples who are cohabitating realize that they must give up some of their own space to make the other partner feel comfortable if they are to have a shared home. But Sagittarius does not excel at sharing and has no tolerance for a partner who infringes on their personal space. A simple thing like taking up a shelf in their closet will irk them.

Scorpio

Scorpio may seem like the most adjusting partner in the world until you marry them and have joined finances. They are fiercely protective of their own financial freedom and do not like to have shared expenses. If their partner is homemaker, they will begrudge them spending every penny and not tolerate any expense they deem unnecessary.

Taurus

Taurus partners are as genial as they come and this earth sign would love to build a home with you. However, should you ever bring home a meal you do not intend to share, the Taurus bull will fly into one of their rages. They have zero tolerance for being excluded from succulent meals.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

