Scorpio to Taurus: 4 Zodiac signs whose love language is physical touch

Most of us have spent several lazy hours of our lives dreaming of lovely ways in which our soulmate will express their love for us and propose in a dreamy manner. What stands out about this is that every individual has a unique love language and hence, they want to demonstrate their love in their own inimitable way. Some crave quality time with their crush, while the following zodiac signs have physical touch as their preferred love language.

Leo

While words of love and poems may charm your heart, the straight way to woo a Leo is with tender caresses and a loving embrace. They use these to reciprocate feelings of lust, love and attraction. Some mates may complain that Leos never understand subtle hints that you’re dropping. Well, you now know that physical touch is what the lion understands best, so you may use their love language to charm them.

Taurus

Be it cuddling or holding hands, this star sign uses intimacy to feel closer to their crush. They are earthy individuals who are grounded and humble. Pretence and superfluous gestures have no place in their book for a Taurus is a straight shooter. So hold their hand when you tell them that you care for them and you will soon be at the center of their world!

Aries

Right from kissing to canoodling and the warmest hugs, Aries has lots of ways to display their love for someone special. The underlying sentiment is that they use physical touch to convince their mates of their affection. So, if you wish to return the favor and please an Aries beau, you know that making out is the way to go!

Scorpio

If a Scorpio’s partner is opposed to physical intimacy right after a spat, then they may object to Scorpio’s methods of wanting to make up after the argument. However, a Scorpion may not always understand this stance and they may feel rejected because physical touch is how they show you that they care about you.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

