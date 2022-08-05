One of the easiest ways to avoid arguments or disagreements in a relationship is to keep the peace by telling the truth and being honest with your partner about every endeavor. However, there are some Zodiac signs who do not believe honesty is the best policy. No matter how understanding or liberal their partner may be, they tend to tell white lies to their partner so they get some time to themselves. From Scorpio to Taurus, these Zodiac signs frequently lie to their lover to get some extra personal space.

Scorpio

Scorpio may seem social at work, but a lot of these individuals are introverts who put on a façade in the office. They truly relish nothing more than spending hours in solitude enjoying every moment as they blissfully scroll through their phone screens or unwind as they watch reels on social media. If their partner objects to this downtime, they usually lie to their wives and fake a work call or meeting that requires their attention.

Taurus

While a Taurus enjoys being in a relationship for the most part, there are times when they prefer their own company. Maybe they’ll play a video game or simply snooze for some extra hours without having a partner nagging them or breathing down their neck. They lie because they do not wish to upset their spouse or have an uncomfortable conversation about how they should spend their time.

Leo

One of the most lackadaisical Zodiac signs is Leo who prefers to be a slacker rather than constructively contribute around the house. So, when holidays or weekends roll by, you can count on this sneaky fire sign to drum up the worst excuses to get out of chores. Most of them tell white lies or feign sickness to avoid doing household chores so they can rest easy while their partner slogs in the kitchen.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

