Scorpio to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Are the Most Spiritual Souls

“We are not human beings having a spiritual experience; we are spiritual beings having a human experience,” said Pierre Teilhard de Chardin. Well, true to this sentiment, the natives of a few zodiac signs believe that each individual has a unique path to walk on when it comes to their metaphysical experiences and belief in a higher power. In fact, they frequently find that their relationships with loved ones who have a strong sense of faith tend to encourage their spiritual quest.

Be it their childhood besties, parents, or even teachers who guided them, these star signs love exploring the idea of a spiritual community. In their eyes, speaking to people and knowing about their experiences helps them feel an interconnectedness that warms their hearts. So, they like to broaden their perspective and deep dive into spiritual practices in their daily life. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

As people who always try to find the deeper meaning of life, Pisces have an innate desire for connection, which spirituality can sometimes fulfill. From the time they are pre-teens, these water signs are curious about the purpose of life. Hence, they often quiz their parents or teachers about these topics. In the process, many are driven to explore spiritual practices in cases where science or physics doesn’t seem to have all the answers.

In the quest for spirituality, Pisces find comfort, hope, and a sense of control over their lives that is powered through faith. This helps them in the face of uncertainty and safeguards their emotional well-being. Over time, they like to focus on practices like meditation and art to tap into their intuition and connect with mystical and spiritual realms.

Most people know how vested Aquarians are in doing good deeds, but few know that this side of theirs also stems from embracing spirituality early in life. Whenever these air signs experience trauma, loss, or even an incredible stroke of luck, they seek to make a connection with the divine.

Indeed, at such times, they tend to mull over the events that transpired and look for deeper meaning, which prompts a spiritual quest. Be it losing a sibling or even having a parent experience a miraculous recovery from an illness; such incidents inspire Aquarians to believe in a higher power.

Right from the time they head to school, Scorpios are often the most inquisitive kids in the classroom. They seem to be fascinated by the mysteries of life and death, which is why they like to explore several means of transforming their bodies and minds. Be it working out to sculpt the ideal body, or even training their minds by delving into spirituality and the occult, Scorpios do it all.

They are tickled by the very thought of understanding the hidden truths of the universe and the Almighty. So, they speak to their grandparents, relatives, and other loved ones to unveil the secrets of their ancestry. In their eyes, discovering their family’s spiritual beliefs and getting acquainted with their traditional religious practices is the best step to get more insight into their values and appreciate who they truly are.

From taking long walks deep in the forest for nature immersion to letting their inner artist break free on canvas, Sagittarians try various ways to grow as individuals. Intriguingly, many of these Archers (the symbol of Sagittarius) take a great interest in fields such as theology, spirituality, and philosophy. In fact, even in their childhood days, these fire signs usually make it a point to get to know diverse religious teachings from around the world.

Their open-minded and adventurous spirit leads them to expand their knowledge about their culture to see the roots of their deepest aspirations. While other kids their age may be pleased to enjoy study sessions and summer vacations, Sagittarians like to ponder upon every tit-bit of information they receive. This helps them transform into deeply spiritual individuals as they reach adulthood.

At times, these zodiac signs are also introduced to spirituality through their grandparents’ religious practices passed down through generations. They then take a magnifying glass to their belief system to scrutinize the values they wish to believe in and hand it down to their little ones in the future.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

