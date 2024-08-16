Scorpio to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Simply Adore Hiking in Any Weather

“The best way to experience nature is on foot,” said Muir. Well, a few star signs would readily agree for they have an adventurous attitude that has them experiment with various outdoor activities. Most importantly, walking across the heather and bracken on a hillside or mountain under the sunlit skies feels heavenly to them. They covet tranquility, a connection with nature, and the excitement of the unknown, which is why they feel that hiking is a particularly wonderful pastime.

These individuals see that trekking across a moor goes beyond simple pleasure to become a quite fulfilling and almost magical experience. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

People born under this fire sign are natural trailblazers who constantly seek fresh challenges and experiences. Indeed, they thrive in environments where they can challenge themselves both physically and psychologically and where they can test their limits. Thus, hiking on a summer night or breezy spring morning satisfies Aries' need for thrills and novelty.

Moreover, Aries believe that an arduous climb offers an opportunity for discovery of the unknown as they walk across new regions with their buddies. Plus, they like that the silence is broken just by the sounds of nature, or the calm of the night, as Aries focuses firmly on the road ahead. So, no matter how the weather may be, these Rams (the symbol of Aries) like to go hiking, be it alone or in a group.

Advertisement

Read more about Aries' Horoscope Here

Taurus is a sign most closely associated with earthiness for they respect all things sensory, especially the natural environment. Hence, a long trek with friends is almost irresistible to Taureans. In their eyes, trekking is not only a pastime but also a way to indulge their senses and meditate quietly with respect to the natural surroundings.

The cool afternoon air, earthy scent and vegetation, appeal to Taurus' love of sensory delights. So, even if the heat and intense sun might be tiresome, they feel more relaxed on these expeditions rather than a luxury vacation. After all, Taurus enjoys the slower speed of hiking so they may truly treasure every moment and stop to smell the flowers. On any given day, Taurus may be able to choose to unwind and totally enjoy the escape from the responsibilities of daily life as they set off on a hike.

Advertisement

Read more about Taurus' Horoscope Here

Hiking for Scorpio on a summer evening can be a spiritual journey as much as a physical one. For instance, the darkness, silence, and solitude of a night-time hike help Scorpio reflect and transform themselves. As Scorpios travel the road inward, the stillness helps them investigate their own ideas and emotions more deeply. Therefore, such hikes in any weather give Scorpio time for contemplation and self-discovery.

The thrill of finding their way and the joy of noticing butterflies and wildflowers, both combine to create an experience quite powerful for Scorpios. Additionally, they feel that the climb is a cathartic and life-changing experience, since nature encourages them to connect with their inner child.

Read more about Scorpio' Horoscope Here

Aquarians are fundamentally explorers, always searching for novel ideas and points of view. Hiking gives them a unique opportunity to perceive the world—actually and symbolically—different from the way other people do. If they’re invited on an evening hike, they adore finding routes under the stars, while summer treks let them have picnics in the sun when they tire from all the walking.

Advertisement

Hence, trekking in any climate satisfies Aquarius' desire of doing things absolutely differently. Plus, taking a closer look at the unknown appeals to them, as they set into the habitual rhythm of meandering across the terrain. These air signs want to be in natural surroundings where they could feel at peace with the earth and with themselves and other people. Thus, trekking is where they see solace in simplicity and the beauty of their surroundings.

Read more about Aquarius' Horoscope Here

Above all, these star signs find lush terrain as the perfect setting for them to escape the distractions of daily life. The silence of the trail allows their thoughts to wander and inspire original ideas and creativity. Thus, hiking in the summers, the spring, or even in fall, becomes an experience that satisfies their quest for adventure, and takes them on the road of self-discovery.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

ALSO READ: Cancer to Pisces: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Are Always Planning Their Next Holiday with Besties