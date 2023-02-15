Scorpio to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Use Their Mother-in-law to Control Their Husband

Some individuals are emotionally dependent on their mothers even after reaching adulthood. They desire to speak with their mothers before making every minor decision and sometimes tend to disregard their spouse’s opinions. In such cases, if their spouse belongs to the following star signs, they tend to use their mother-in-law to control their husband. They are clever when it comes to using people for their benefit by manipulating their in-laws and their relatives.

Aquarius are sweet-tempered spouses who never enforce their views on others. However, when they marry a mama’s boy, they find that they must change their tactics. In such cases, they usually play mind games on their in-laws to ensure this air sign’s husband will do anything to serve their purpose.

2. Pisces

Pisces are good at flattery. With their sweet language and sugary rhetoric, they can significantly mollify family members to get their way all the time. They frequently engage in seedy tactics to seek favor with their mother-in-law and will do everything to further their agenda. These water signs are skilled at managing both their in-laws and their spouses to their advantage.

3. Cancer

When it comes to their household, Cancers are frequently manipulative. It all starts when they expect situations to go their way but are left disappointed when they have a dominating spouse. They won't think twice about turning to manipulation to get their in-laws to coax the Cancerian’s husband to be amenable to her ways.

4. Scorpio

Scorpios usually desire to remain in their mother-in-law’s good graces. Therefore, they are unwilling to manipulate others for their personal gain. Nevertheless, they often feel outnumbered in their marital home, if everyone sides with their spouse after a disagreement. So, they sweet-talk their mother-in-law to ensure that she talks her son into siding with the devious Scorpio.

Therefore, it is advised that you remain vigilant and resist being duped by the sweet words of these star signs. All too often, they have their own agenda when they come across as nicer than usual.