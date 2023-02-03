Scorpio to Cancer: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Are Manipulative And Adore Playing Mind Games with Their Loved Ones

Do you ever come across people who think it’s extremely fun to toy with others’ heads? They are the ones who do not care about someone’s feelings and keep causing pain and hurt to their near and dear ones. They keep their mind occupied in planning and always find resilient strategies to manipulate their loved ones. For them, such tactics not only keep their mind busy, but also make them feel smart about themselves. They are clever and selfish and are always seeking ways to spark thrill in their ambiance. As a result, leading to damaging consequences.

1. Scorpio

Prominent for their intuitive and secretive persona, Scorpions are a pro when it comes to playing mind games. Their super soft and intense side makes them connect intensely with the people, so they take advantage of the same. Once they know the secrets of others, they entangle their near ones in their fake chit-chats and make them do what they want.

2. Aries

Arians enjoy competition and their extreme selfishness to win leads them to play mind games. People with this zodiac sign are extremely impulsive and for them chasing is fun, so they always keep their minds active to be successful at the game of hunting. They never hesitate in influencing their near and dear ones just for the sake of fulfilling their desires.

3. Aquarius

Aquarians are unwilling to think of the penalties for their actions. As these folks remain emotionally distant from people, they don’t care how dangerous and hurtful their manipulation can get. They become very arrogant and detach their strings of connection to fulfill their goals.

4. Cancer

Cancerians are super emotional souls who play mind games to find out the true intentions and level of love of their partner. Their manipulation is usually harmless, but it certainly makes their partner super moody and irritating. A Cancer keeps the plans and questions ready in their mind to attain a specific answer from their loved ones.

Some zodiac signs have very active minds, and their capability to keep their loved ones in the dark is outstanding. They love to play with the intellect of others since they are cold at heart. Pay extra heed while conversing with the aforementioned zodiac signs.