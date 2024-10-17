Scorpio to Cancer: 4 Zodiac Signs with the Heart And Soul of a True Best Friend

We all require besties whom we may turn to for fun and frolic but also seek wise counsel from time to time. After all, a great friendship can improve your life in ways that even genuine love cannot at times. And it appears some star signs on the zodiac wheel do have a penchant for being legendary best friends. They are the non-judgmental pals you rely on for support when you’re down in the dumps due to work, or even feel the pangs of unrequited love.

These zodiacs have a great deal of emotional intelligence that ensures they’re happy to lend a listening ear to people’s problems. They also have the sensitivity necessary to be true companions who help their buddies sail the tides of life. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

Scorpio

At their core, Scorpios are fierce, passionate, and devoted to the ones they care about. In fact, this water sign is not a fair-weather friend, which makes Scorpions an excellent fit for most people. They value secrecy, which helps them grow and nurture a friendship of late-night discussions about the meaning of life and love problems. Moreover, they are often by their buddies’ side when it comes to facing a crisis.

In times of conflict, assertive Scorpions can even help their indecisive mates make decisions. However, they can be distant and may eventually end friendships that aren't helping them grow as individuals. After all, Scorpio needs stability and support from their pals who can match their unconditional loyalty.

Gemini

Gemini are excellent communicators, and their friends frequently rely on them for their conflict resolution skills. These air signs enjoy being adored by their buddies and look for ways to add value to their friendships. This is the bestie who makes silly faces and watches cringy films, and their mischievous antics can truly cheer up pals who just need someone to talk to until the sun rises on a rough evening.

Furthermore, Geminis understand that strong friendships take time to develop. This makes them wonderful companions for people who benefit from this air sign’s keen insight and emotional depth. Indeed, it's well worth taking the effort to get to know them. And their pals usually find comfort in Gemini’s authenticity and pragmatism.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius natives are the eternal besties who will leave everything to go on a last-minute adventure with their pals, no questions asked. After all, this fire sign is always up for a good time and willing to try new things, which helps them energize others with their fun-loving attitude. Although they’re perfectly content on their own, they offer people wonderful company and strike up a good camaraderie.

They then enjoy chatting the night away over a bottle of wine and gossiping with their besties. All they wish to do is make life easier for their loved ones. Indeed, they are conscientious souls who will always stand up for their besties.

Cancer

Cancerians possess a level of dedication, faith, and security that their BFFs admire. They are the friends you invite out when you need a shoulder to cry on because right after they wipe their mate’s tears, they help them laugh out loud.

Most Cancerians hit it off right away with people when they have a similar philosophy in life. They also find it easy to befriend new acquaintances over their love of socializing. Indeed, their friendships thrive when they are surrounded by individuals who they listen to with open minds and hearts.

Not everyone is fortunate enough to have a pal as dedicated to their happiness as the aforementioned zodiacs are. Their energy and excitement for their buddies’ triumphs are usually unmatched!

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

